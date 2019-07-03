City Honors Hensley Family

On Saturday, June 29, City Manager Randy Bridge and several City Council members met to show the Hensley family how appreciateve the city is of the family's contributions.

"You are a very gracious man and a lot of people in the city benefit from you," said Bridge.

The Hensleys, through their company Fab Metals, contribute heavily to the Heritage of Flight Festival, the Independence Day Fireworks and other activities in the city.

"I got a good crew of people here. A lot of them live here in the city." said Tom Hensley, accepting a plaque on behalf of his family. "The city's been good to us."

"It goes back to the way New Carlisle used to be," said Council Member Bill Cook. "He's bringing it back to the community."

(L to R) City Manager Randy Bridge, Mayor Mike Lowrey, Tom Hensley and Council Members Bill Cook, Ron Cobb and Becky McKenzie thank the Hensley family for all they do for the community