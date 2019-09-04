City Council Swears In New Member, Changes Beggars Night

Clerk of Council Emily Berner administers the oath of office to Peggy Eggleston

New Carlisle City Council swore in Peggy Eggleston as the newest member of council. She replaces Becky McKenzie, who resigned citing family issues.

Eggleston is a life-long resident of the city and has attended council meetings for several years.

Council also changed the date for Beggars Night (Trick or Treat) to Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Sheriff Deb Burchette had set Thursday, October 31 as Beggars Night in Clark County. On the Sheriff’s Facebook page, the department explained that the Thursday night date was in line with a number of other communities in the area.

Several council members expressed concern that working parents who get off work at 5:00 might not be able to get home, feed their kids and get them dressed in time for a Thursday night Beggars Night.

Council had before it an ordinance to purchase a new cruiser for the city deputies. Council Member Ron Cobb made a motion to table the ordinance and have it revisited after the election.

“I think we should wait until after the election to make sure the Police Levy passes,” said Cobb.

The levy is up for renewal in the November election. It has allowed the city to provide the city with four deputies with nearly 24/7 coverage.

The motion passed unanimously.

Council also passed an ordinance authorizing the expenditure of $25,000 for a required audit by the State Auditor’s Office of the city’s finances.

The next meeting of the New Carlisle City Council will be on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Park Shelter House. The public is welcome at all City Council meetings.