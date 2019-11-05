City Terminates Law Director

New Carlisle City Manager Randy Bridge has sent a Letter of Termination to City Law Director Lynette Dinkler.

Her termination is effective January 5, 2020.

In his letter dated November 5, 2019, Bridge did not cite any reasons for her termination, nor would he provide any reasons when we asked him.

Bridge also stated in the letter that he expects Dinkler to “fully and promptly cooperate with respect to providing any and all legal documents, files etc. for any pending matters involving the City of New Carlisle in your possession to the future Law Director.”

The City Charter states that the Law Director can be appointed or terminated by the City Manager with the consent of Council. At the November 4 City Council meeting, Bridge asked Council to approve her termination. The approval was given unanimously.

Dinkler was appointed by former City Manager Kim Jones.

Bridge would not divulge who he has in mind to replace Dinkler.