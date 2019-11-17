NCN
Patrol Charges New Carlisle, Ohio Man with 6th OVI Offense

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a New Carlisle man with operating under the influence for the sixth time.

On November 16, 2019, at 11: 07 pm, Justin Koehler, 40 years of age, was stopped for speeding on Limestone Street in Springfield. During the traffic stop, Mr. Koehler showed signs of alcohol impairment and admitted to consuming alcohol at a local bar.

Mr. Koehler was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired and found to have a blood alcohol concentration over .17%.

Mr. Koehler has five prior convictions for OVI beginning in 2001, all of which occurred in Clark County. He was already under a habitual alcoholic driving suspension at the time of the traffic stop.

He is set to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on November 21, 2019, at 11:00 am.

