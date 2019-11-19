Jeffries Appointed Law Director

Jacob Jeffries

At their November 18, 2019 meeting, New Carlisle City Council approved the appointment of local attorney Jacob Jeffries as the city's next Law Director.

Jeffries will be compensated $135 per hour in the first year, $145 per hour in the second year and $155 per hour in the third year. Paralegal rate is $50 per hour.

The only vote against Jeffires' appointment came from Council Member Ron Cobb.

Cobb cited Jeffries' lack of municipal law experience and possible conflict of interest as reasons for his vote. Jeffries employs Vice Mayor William Lindsey's step-daughter, and Cobb said this could create a conflict of interest.

Council approved the termination of current Law Director Lynette Dinkler at their November 4 meeting.

The New Carlisle City Charter states that the Law Director serves at the convenience of the City Manager, with the consent of Council.

Jeffries officially begins his term on January 6, 2020.