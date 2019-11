At their November 19, 2019 meeting, the New Carlisle Rotary Club honored two Northwestern Students.

Luke Macy, a Senior, was named New Carlisle Rotary Student of the Month.

Hannah Swensen was named New Carlisle Rotary Citizen of the Month.

Macy wants to major in film in college; Swensen wants to major in Animal Science.

Pictured (Left to Right) are NW Principal Lori Swofford, Macy, Swensen and New Carlisle Rotary President Paula Crew.