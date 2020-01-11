Charges Filed Against Stable Owner for Malnourished Horses

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies recently received a complaint of malnourished horses at the Born To Fly Stables located on Singer Road in Bethel Township.

An investigation ensued that resulted in 6 counts of animal cruelty being filed against the stable owner, Dayna A. Cocca, age 26 of Bethel Township. The charges were filed in Miami County Municipal Court, after consultation with the prosecutor’s office.

Three of the malnourished horses were removed by the owners while 2 others had passed. One that passed was taken to the Ohio State University by the owner for a necropsy. Cause of death was from malnourishment. The 6th horse was placed at a foster location.

Deputy Sarah Fraley, who is currently assigned to the animal shelter, will continue to monitor the conditions of the remaining horses. The owners of the remaining horses have been contacted or are in the process of being contacted to alert them to the situation.