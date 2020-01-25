NCN
Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

On Friday January 24, 2020 several individuals contacted the Clark County Sheriff's Office to advise them of a phone call they received. The caller advised their name was "Andy Reynolds" from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The caller proceeded to tell the person they have a warrant for their arrest and they need to come to the Sheriff's Office to turn themselves in. In some cases, they are telling the caller they need to pay money in the form of cash or gift cards to have the warrant taken care of.

Please be advised, the Clark County Sheriff's Office WILL NOT call you on the phone to tell you there is a warrant and to come downtown. Furthermore, the Clark County Sheriff's Office will not call you to have a fine paid over the phone or with gift cards.

If for any reason you have been a victim of this scam and have paid money to the caller, please contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 937-328-2560.

First Group 2x2
First Group 2x2
Trending
Recent
Local News

Stories on people, places, events and businesses right here in Western Clark County.

NEWS
Local Government

Meetings and news from local Boards of Education, Township Trustees and County Commissioners.

GOVERNMENT
Sports

Arrows, Bees & Warriors; we cover all local high school sports, as well as local semi-pro and adult leagues

SPORTS