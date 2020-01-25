Sheriff Warns of Phone Scam

On Friday January 24, 2020 several individuals contacted the Clark County Sheriff's Office to advise them of a phone call they received. The caller advised their name was "Andy Reynolds" from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The caller proceeded to tell the person they have a warrant for their arrest and they need to come to the Sheriff's Office to turn themselves in. In some cases, they are telling the caller they need to pay money in the form of cash or gift cards to have the warrant taken care of.

Please be advised, the Clark County Sheriff's Office WILL NOT call you on the phone to tell you there is a warrant and to come downtown. Furthermore, the Clark County Sheriff's Office will not call you to have a fine paid over the phone or with gift cards.

If for any reason you have been a victim of this scam and have paid money to the caller, please contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 937-328-2560.