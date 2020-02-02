Kennel Has New Owners

Steve and Deby West have announced the sale of Country Lane Kennel to Andy and Amy Bailey.

“Andy and I are so excited about our new endeavor,” said Amy Bailey. “Dogs have always been a huge part of our life.”

Amy was a Vet Tech for several years, and she and her husband have fostered many dogs over the years and have worked with local rescue groups in several capacities.

“It was our desire to work together that lead us to this wonderful opportunity and we can’t wait to meet all of you and your dogs,” said Amy Bailey.

The Wests have owned Country Lane Kennel for 13 years, and have contributed to the community in a number of ways.

“It has been an absolute honor for Steve and me to care for your furbabies and we appreciate more than you know the fact that you have a choice and have chosen us to be their caretakers while you are away,” said Deby West. “Thank you so very much for your business over the years.”

To celebrate the new owners, Country Lane Kennel will hold an open house on February 16 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Kennel, 8269 E. State Route 40, between Routes 235 and 201.