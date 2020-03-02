FYI Has Bicycles To Give Away

Bicycles recently donated to FYI by the City of New Carlisle

Family and Youth Initiatives has around 100 bicycles to give to kids in the area who don’t have one.

For over five years, FYI’s “Dominic’s Bikes for Kids” program has given over 1000 bicycles to kids throughout the area.

FYI accepts donation of old bicycles and refurbishes them before they are given to children.

“Kids who want a bicycle should just send us a letter telling why they want a bike,” said FYI Executive Director Pat Banaszak.

She said that the City of New Carlisle brought in 25 bicycles that had been found abandoned throughout the city. These bikes were donated with the stipulation that they were to be given to children within the city limits.

Banaszak said that FYI is always accepting donations of old bicycles that can be refurbished and given away.

Letters requesting bicycles should be sent to FYI, 468 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle OH 45344.