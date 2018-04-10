Bethel Twp (Miami) Man Charged with Rape of Child

A Bethel Township (Miami County) man pleaded not guilty Monday, April 9, to felony rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor indictments.

John Maingi, 38, faces two felony counts of rape and two felony counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the indictment filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court..

Judge Jeannine Pratt set bail at $400,000 cash or surety.

The indictment alleges the offenses occurred between August 2011 and December 2016. One rape count states the alleged victim was less than 10 years old. The second rape count states the alleged victim was less than age 13. The case involves one minor.

Pratt said one rape charge carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life, while the second carries a sentence of 10 years to life. The gross sexual imposition charges carry maximium sentences of five years each.

Maingi's pretrial hearing was set for April 16 before Judge Christopher Gee.