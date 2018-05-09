Driver Identified in Fatal Gerlaugh Rd Crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver of the white pickup truck involved in a one-car rollover crash on Gerlaugh Rd. at Rt. 235 Tuesday afternoon as Benjamin S. Parsons, 45 of Dayton.

According to a release by the Patrol, at approximately 3:28pm on May 8, a 1997 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Parsons was traveling eastbound on Geralugh Rd. Parsons drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times and was ejected from the vehicle.

According to a witness, the white pickup truck had been driving erratically and at a high rate of speed since the I-70 interchange.

Parsons was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight with critical injuries where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.