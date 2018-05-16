Allen Sentenced to 4 Years In Prison

A New Carlisle Resident has been found guilty of trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, and bringing drugs into a detention facility.

Clayton Allen, 43, was found guilty on May 11 and immediately incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections.

Allen was charged with trafficking in drugs following a traffic stop on July 4, 2017.

The report from the deputy states that Allen and his passenger were northbound on Osborn Rd. from Lower Valley, when the deputy noticed that both were acting suspiciously.

Allen then pulled the vehicle into a driveway on Osborn Rd. in a reckless fashion. The deputy turned on his overhead lights and the driver and passenger quickly opened the doors and tried to exit. Both were advised to stay in the car.

Allen got back into the vehicle and was moving around inside. He was then told to show his hands and exit the vehicle. He came out, but went back and threw something in the car.

Both Allen and his passenger were handcuffed.

The deputy soon learned that Allen was under several suspensions, so he decided to have the vehicle towed.

While conducting an inventory of the contents, he found two plastic baggies containing a “crystal-like substance.”

Allen was advised that he was under arrest for the suspected drugs, and he said that they were not his, but his passenger’s.

He was advised that he was in control of the vehicle and it was his responsibility to make sure illegal items are not in his vehicle.

He was arraigned on Wednesday morning (July 5), pleaded not guilty and in the Clark County Jail on $50,000 bond. Allen was found guilty on May 11 and immediately incarcerated.

Allen also has to face charges from a January 25, 2018 incident where police raided his home and another address in the City of New Carlisle. A court date has not been set for those charges.