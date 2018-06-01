Crash on 235 Claims One Life

One person has died in a crash on 235 just north of the 41 traffic circle.

The identity has not been released, but we are told that a female was driving a town and country minivan northbound on 235 when it went left of center and struck a semi head on.

Pike Township Fire Department was dispatched around 9pm to the accident, and are currently waiting for the coroner before they extract the victim.

Clark County Hazmat is en route to contain a possible fuel spill.

The driver of the semi reported no injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.